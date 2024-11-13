Bypolls 2024: Sporadic incidents of unrest mar polling in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Likewise, incidents of violence were reported across several constituencies in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polling; tensions and unrest continued to escalate in the state amid polling being held for six by-poll seats today. According to the information released, sporadic incidents of unrest were reported across the state, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, which killed a local TMC worker, Ashok Shaw.

Several incidents of violence reported

Amid polling scheduled for today in six by-poll assembly constituencies in West Bengal, several incidents of violence were reported, notably a deadly attack on a local TMC worker in the Jagatdal area of North 24 Parganas district. According to the information released, a TMC leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday in Jagatdal. The police said the deceased has been identified as Ashok Shaw, a former TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No. 12, who was shot multiple times by miscreants while he was standing in front of a tea stall. The police stated that an investigation into the case is currently underway; however, the incident triggered widespread political reactions, with leaders from TMC and the BJP blaming each other. The BJP accused the TMC of using intimidation tactics to instil fear among voters in Naihati and other constituencies, while the TMC dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Lashing out at the TMC as polling was underway, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that "BJP workers were facing threats across multiple booths in various seats." The claim was discredited by the TMC. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called the allegations "baseless" and asserted that opposition parties were concocting narratives to undermine the ruling party's electoral prospects.

"It is TMC workers who are getting killed, and the opposition is blaming us. The BJP and the opposition are trying to unleash violence during the polls," he alleged.

Allegations surface over EVM buttons covered with tape

Meanwhile, other incidents of unrest reported across the state included allegations that two buttons on an EVM machine had been covered with tape in Sitai, Cooch Behar.

BJP candidate Deepak Roy, speaking about the incident, mentioned that at the polling booth in Hokdah Adabari SSK Primary School, the tape was found covering the first two buttons on the EVM. "This is a serious violation of the election process," he stated. Significantly, the BJP candidate himself entered the booth and removed the tape from the EVM, which led to a commotion inside. A heated exchange followed between Roy and the presiding officer after the BJP candidate's action.

Moreover, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) also reported interference during the polling, claiming that TMC workers were preventing its polling agents from entering certain booths in Haroa. The ISF's allegations have added to the charged atmosphere, with both opposition and ruling party members exchanging accusations throughout the day.

(With inputs from PTI)