Bolpur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Bolpur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 286 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Bolpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Chandranath Sinha of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anirban Ganguly by a margin of 22,280 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Asit Kumar Mal won from the Bolpur Lok Sabha with a margin of 3,27,253 votes by defeating Piya Saha of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bolpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Bolpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Birbhum district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,73,896 voters in the Bolpur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,37,529 were male and 1,36,360 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 3,564 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bolpur in 2021 was 268 (251 men and 17 women).



In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bolpur constituency was 2,44,288. Out of this, 1,24,829 voters were male, 1,19,455 were female. Four voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,227 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bolpur in 2016 was 156 (108 men and 48 women).

Bolpur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Bolpur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Bolpur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Bolpur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Chandranath Sinha won the Bolpur seat with a margin of 22,280 votes. He polled 1,16,443 votes. Sinha defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Anirban Ganguly, who got 94,163 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Chandranath Sinha won the Bolpur seat with a margin of 50,027 votes. He polled 1,13,258 votes. Revolutionary Socialist Party (India) candidate Tapan Hore got 63,231 votes and was the runner-up.

Bolpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Chandranath Sinha (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Chandranath Sinha (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Chandranath Sinha (Trinamool Congress)

Bolpur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bolpur Assembly constituency was 2,30,664. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bolpur Assembly elections was 2,07,373.