BJP confident of Suvendu Adhikari's victory in Nandigram as he takes on TMC's Pabitra Kar

Nandigram:

Nandigram is once again set to become one of the most closely watched constituencies in West Bengal, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari returning as a key candidate from the seat. Known as a prominent face of the party, Adhikari is aiming to retain his position in this high-profile contest.

This time, he will be up against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Pabitra Kar. The contest also includes Md Sabe Miraj Ali Khan from the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Sheikh Jariatul Hossain, who is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Nandigram demography

According to Election Commission data from the 2021 elections, Nandigram had a total of 2,57,999 registered voters. This included 1,34,085 male voters and 1,23,913 female voters, along with one voter from the third gender category. The constituency also recorded 2,106 postal votes and 843 service voters.

2021 Election result

Nandigram falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari won from this seat after securing 1,10,764 votes. He narrowly defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who polled 1,08,808 votes in a closely fought battle.

Following that defeat, Mamata Banerjee later contested a bypoll from Bhawanipur in order to continue as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. In the current political scenario, she is once again expected to face Adhikari politically, as he is contesting not only from Nandigram but also from Bhawanipur.

The BJP is optimistic about its prospects in Nandigram this time, banking on a strong campaign led by Adhikari and local support.

Across West Bengal, the Assembly elections will be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April. Polling in the Nandigram Assembly constituency is scheduled in the first phase. Votes will be counted and results declared on May 4, covering all 294 constituencies in the state.