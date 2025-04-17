Big relief in Bengal recruitment row as SC extends tenure of 'untainted' sacked teachers The top court’s order comes after the state government filed pleas to move the Supreme Court after its April 3 verdict. The observation had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers in various schools.

Kolkata:

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the services of the terminated teachers found untainted by the CBI till December 31, in a relief to the educators of West Bengal. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar considered West Bengal’s submissions that the terminations adversely impacted teaching in various state-run and aided schools.

The top court’s order comes after the state government filed pleas to move the Supreme Court after its April 3 verdict. The observation had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers in various schools, calling the entire recruitment process "vitiated and tainted".

The court also took note of the Bengal government’s observation that fresh selection of teachers would be time-consuming.

State-wide protests erupted after the SC’s ruling

Several districts across the state witnessed widespread protests as a section of teachers and non-teaching staff, left jobless following a Supreme Court verdict, clashed with the police.

Taking the submissions into account, the Supreme Court stated that only "untainted" teachers would be granted an extension of service. This relief, however, would not apply to Grade C and D employees of state-run and aided schools.

“We are inclined to accept the prayer in the present application in so far as it relates to the assistant teachers for classes 9- 10th and 11- 12th, subject to certain conditions,” the CJI said.

Outlining those conditions, the CJI noted that a fresh recruitment advertisement must be issued by or before May 31, and the entire selection process, including the examination, must be completed by December 31 this year.

(With PTI inputs)