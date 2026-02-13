Bidhannagar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Bidhannagar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 116 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Bidhannagar Assembly constituency comes under the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, TMC leader Sujit Bose won this seat, defeating BJP's Sabyasachi Dutta by a margin of around 8,000 votes.

Bidhannagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Bidhannagar Assembly constituency is a part of the North 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,43,360 voters in the Bidhannagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,19,768 were male and 1,23,583 were female voters. Four voter belonged to the third gender. 1,697 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bidhannagar in 2021 was 86.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bidhannagar constituency was 2,26,897. Out of this, 1,13,009 voters were male, 1,13,884 were female and four belonged to a third gender. There were 478 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bidhannagar in 2016 was 219.

Bidhannagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bidhannagar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Bidhannagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates



The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bidhannagar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Sujit Bose received 75,912 votes to defeat BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta. Dutta had received 67,915 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC's Sujit Bose had received 66,130. He defeated Congress candidate Arunava Ghosh, who received 59,142 votes.

2021: Sujit Bose (TMC)

2016: Sujit Bose (TMC)

2011: Sujit Bose (TMC)

Bidhannagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency was 1,62,555 or 66.8 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 154,430 or 68.06 per cent.