Bharatpur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Bharatpur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 69 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Murshidabad Assembly constituency comes under the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC candidate Humayun Kabir won this seat, defeating BJP's Iman Kalyan Mukherjee by a margin of around 43,000 votes.

Bharatpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Bharatpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Murshidabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,43,603 voters in the Bharatpur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,25,679 were male and 1,17,919 were female voters. Five voter belonged to the third gender. 1,168 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bharatpur in 2021 was 1,336.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bharatpur constituency was 2,15,850. Out of this, 1,12,630 voters were male, 1,03,218 were female and two belonged to a third gender. There were 709 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bharatpur in 2016 was 1,401.

Bharatpur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bharatpur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bharatpur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Bharatpur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC candidate Humayun Kabir received 96,226 votes to defeat BJP's Iman Kalyan Mukherjee, who received 53,143 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Kamalesh Chatterjee had received 59,789 to defeat TMC's Khadem Dastagir, who had received 48,772 votes.

2021: Humayun Kabir (TMC)

2016: Kamalesh Chatterjee (Congress)

2011: Id Mohammad (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

2006: Id Mohammad (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

2001: Id Mohammad (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1996: Id Mohammad (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1991: Id Mohammad (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1987: Satyapada Bhattachatyya (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1982: Satyapada Bhattachatyya (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1977: Satyapada Bhattachatyya (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1972: Kumar Dipti Sengupta (Congress)

1971: Khondekor Md Nure Ahasan (CPIM)

1969: Satyapada Bhattachayya (Congress)

1967: S Sinha (Congress)

1962: Shambhu Gopal Das (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1957: Goalbadan Trivedi (Congress)

1951: Bijoyendu Narayan Roy (Congress)

Bharatpur Bazar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bharatpur Assembly constituency was 1,89,440 or 77.77 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,65,414 or 76.63 per cent.