Bengal weather report: Rain lashes parts of state, thunderstorms likely on new govt's swearing-in day

Kolkata:

Several regions of West Bengal witnessed moderate rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, adding a fresh weather twist just two days before the BJP government's swearing-in. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Salt Lake registered the highest 23.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Dum Dum with 17.7 mm. Other regions such as Balurghat, Magra, Basirhat and Malda also recorded showers ranging between 14 and 17 mm.

IMD predicts thunderstorms on govt's swearing-in day

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph across several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Saturday. This coincides with the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government at the historic Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers and NDA chief ministers are scheduled to attend. Meanwhile, rain and thundershowers are expected to continue across all South Bengal districts until May 13.

Above-normal rainfall likely in May

India is likely to receive higher-than-usual rainfall in May 2026, even as temperature variations persist across different regions, the IMD said in its latest monthly forecast issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The bulletin highlighted that maximum temperatures are expected to stay normal to slightly below normal in many areas. However, "above-normal temperatures" are anticipated across parts of southern peninsular India, as well as sections of the northeast and northwest.

Minimum temperatures are likely to remain elevated across most of the country, although some pockets in northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India may observe normal to slightly cooler nights. On heatwave conditions, the IMD has warned that "above normal heatwave days" could occur in regions along the Himalayan foothills, states along the east coast, as well as Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Rainfall in May is expected to surpass the long-period average nationwide. The IMD projected that the rainfall during May 2026 averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal. However, parts of east, northeast and east-central India may receive lower-than-average rainfall, it added.

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