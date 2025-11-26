Bengal SIR: BJP raises issues of Bangladeshi migrants, duplicate voters in memorandum to EC Regarding the current status of the SIR exercise, the BJP members pointed out that a substantial volume of data is still pending verification. They called for more robust scrutiny mechanisms to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Kolkata:

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met officials of the Election Commission on Wednesday to raise concerns and give suggestions regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The delegation urged the poll panel to take cognisance of several key issues affecting the accuracy and integrity of the voter list. One of their primary concerns was the continued presence of names of deceased individuals on the rolls. They noted that a significant number of voters who died between 2002 and 2025 still remain on the list, creating the potential for misuse during elections.

BJP delegation raises issues of Bangladeshi migrants

The panel also highlighted issues related to migration, shifting of residences, duplicate entries, and alleged ghost voters. Besides, they raised the matter of illegal Bangladeshi migrants who they believe may have entered the electoral rolls using fraudulent documents. The delegation stressed that illegal migration remains a major concern in West Bengal and could compromise the legitimacy of the voter list.

Regarding the current status of the SIR exercise, the BJP members pointed out that a substantial volume of data is still pending verification. They called for more robust scrutiny mechanisms to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Concerns about the challenges faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were also brought up. The delegation stated that BLOs’ mandated honorarium of Rs 18,000 has reportedly been withheld due to delays in approval from the finance department.

Recommendations made to poll panel

The delegation urged the poll panel to strengthen the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and adopt AI and data driven verification systems for electoral roll purification. They emphasised that the verification of deceased voters should be carried out using official death-record databases.

The delegation further recommended leveraging UIDAI data to identify duplicate, shifted and deceased voters. They also suggested that explicit criteria be established requiring verification of specific documents, especially those issued after a particular cutoff date, before accepting them as valid support for petitions requesting inclusion in the electoral roll.

ALSO READ: