Bengal set to table UCC Bill next week? Suvendu Adhikari govt likely to move landmark proposal in Assembly

Kolkata:

A major political development is emerging from West Bengal, where the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is reportedly preparing to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state Assembly next week. According to sources, the proposed legislation could be tabled as early as Monday (June 29), with reports suggesting that a special session of the Assembly may be convened for the purpose. While no official announcement has been made so far, the possibility of the UCC being introduced has already sparked intense political debate across the state.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a common set of civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste or community.

If implemented, the law would provide uniform rules governing:

Marriage and divorce

Inheritance and succession rights

Adoption procedures

Maintenance and alimony-related matters

The objective of the UCC is to bring personal laws under a common legal framework and ensure equal treatment of citizens in civil matters.

Bengal could become fourth BJP-ruled state to move on UCC

If the proposed legislation is passed by the Assembly, West Bengal would become the fourth BJP-ruled state in independent India to take legislative steps towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand became the first state to enact a UCC law in February 2024. Gujarat and Assam also moved forward with similar legislative initiatives earlier this year. The development would mark a significant milestone in the BJP's broader push for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code across the country.

BJP's key poll promise

The UCC was one of the BJP's flagship promises during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign. While releasing the party's election manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had pledged that a BJP government in the state would introduce the Uniform Civil Code within six months of assuming office. The reported move to bring the bill next week is being seen as an attempt by the new government to fulfil one of its most prominent electoral commitments.

BJP's historic victory in Bengal

The BJP recently scripted a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress. The party won 207 of the state's 293 Assembly seats and later increased its tally to 208 after securing victory in the Falta Assembly bypoll. The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, was reduced to 80 seats.

With a decisive mandate and a strong majority in the Assembly, the Shubhendu Adhikari-led government now appears ready to move forward with one of its most ambitious policy agendas.

What happens next?

Political observers believe the proposed Bill is likely to trigger intense debate both inside and outside the Assembly. Supporters view the UCC as a step towards legal uniformity and equality, while critics have often raised concerns about its impact on religious and cultural diversity.

ALSO READ: Bengal Government to drop Mughal and Pathan names from key roads; CM Suvendu forms committee