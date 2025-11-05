Bengal man ends life over 'fear' of exclusion from voter list; TMC claims eighth death linked to SIR The Election Commission began Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on Tuesday. As many as 70 lakh enumeration forms were distributed by more than 80,000 BLOs on the first day of their house-to-house visits.

Kolkata:

A man from South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal allegedly took his own life on Wednesday, with his family claiming he had been living in fear of being removed from the voter list amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

According to the family, Safikul Gazi, a middle-aged resident of Ghushighata in North 24 Parganas, had been staying with his in-laws at Jaypur in Bhangar for the past few months. They said Gazi had been mentally disturbed since suffering injuries in a road accident some time ago and became increasingly anxious after the SIR process began in the state.

"He was terrified about not having valid identity papers. He kept saying he would be thrown out of the country. He had even fallen ill out of fear. This morning, after having tea, he went to tie the goats and later we found him hanging with a 'gamchha' (towel) at the goat shed," PTI quoted his wife as saying to the reporters.

TMC slams BJP over 'conspiracy'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that this was the eighth such death in West Bengal linked to fears surrounding the SIR. The party alleged that the process had caused panic among the poor people across the state.

"Till Tuesday, seven people had died due to fear over the SIR process. Now, Bhangar has joined that list. This is happening because of the BJP's conspiracy to intimidate and disenfranchise poor people," TMC's Canning East MLA Shaukat Molla, who visited the bereaved family, said.

BJP accuses TMC of 'using' deaths for political gains

However, BJP refuted such claims and said the TMC was trying to ‘use’ these deaths for political gains.

"The SIR is a routine Election Commission process conducted across India to update voter lists. The TMC is using these deaths for political gain and to malign the BJP. Law and order is the state government's responsibility, not ours," BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said.

The Election Commission is yet to comment on the incident.