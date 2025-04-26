Bengal: Mamata Banerjee announces financial aid for Group C, D non-teaching staff Mamata Banerjee has announced interim financial assistance—Rs 25,000 for Group C employees and Rs 20,000 for Group D employees.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced financial assistance for the protesting non-teaching Group C and D teachers, whose appointments were cancelled by the Supreme Court. She also assured them that the state government would file a review petition for them, along with one for the affected teachers.

“We will go for a review petition for the teachers as well as for the Group C and D staff in the top court. We are seeking legal advice in this case,” Banerjee stated. She further said the government would consider alternative options if the Supreme Court rejects the review plea. “If the court rejects our plea, then we will think about an alternative. For now, since you are not receiving any salary, we can support you through our social security schemes,” she said.

Financial releief for the affected teachers

To provide immediate relief, Banerjee announced interim financial assistance—Rs 25,000 for Group C employees and Rs 20,000 for Group D employees—while the legal process underway. “Till there is a decision on the review petition, we will provide this support. See if they agree to it,” she said, addressing the concerns of the affected teachers.

She further said added that she was not in a position to comment on 'tainted' and 'untainted' teachers, as she was yet to receive any official list.

The controversy stems from a Supreme Court ruling on April 3, which scrapped the entire 2016 recruitment panel for teaching and non-teaching positions in state-aided schools due to widespread irregularities. As a result, approximately 25,753 people lost their jobs. Although the court later allowed ‘untainted’ teachers to continue in service until December 31, 2024, that relief was not extended to the non-teaching Group C and D staff.

Banerjee emphasised that the state government is consulting with top lawyers to ensure that the affected teachers do not lose their jobs or have to retake the recruitment exams.

(PTI inputs)