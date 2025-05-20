Bengal housing scheme: Govt transfers Rs 7,200 cr second installment to beneficiaries | Details

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the disbursement of the second installment of funds under the state’s flagship “Banglar Bari (Gramin)” housing scheme. Aimed at supporting housing construction for poor and eligible families in rural Bengal, the scheme provides Rs 1.2 lakh per family in two equal installments.

The second installment, amounting to Rs 7,200 crore, is now being directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. This follows the first installment disbursed in December last year, which also totaled Rs 7,200 crore. With this, the state government has spent a total of Rs 14,400 crore entirely from its own funds to benefit 12 lakh families.

Expressing pride in the state-funded initiative, CM Banerjee said, “Our government has spent a total of ₹14,400 crore from its own funds for the construction of houses under this scheme. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone.”

The Chief Minister also announced that an additional 16 lakh eligible families will be brought under the scheme. These beneficiaries are set to receive their first installment in December 2025 and the second in May 2026.

“We will also build houses for another 16 lakh eligible families. They will receive their first installment in December this year and the second installment in May 2026. I extend my advance best wishes to them as well,” the West Bengal CM said in a post on X.