Bengal govt to shut down 250 madrasas after December over low enrolment, poor infrastructure

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has taken an in-principle decision to close around 250 government-recognised private madrasas after December, citing very low student enrolment and inadequate infrastructure at these institutions. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet on Wednesday, with officials saying the affected madrasas will be allowed to continue classes until December so that the small number of students currently studying there do not face an abrupt disruption. The latest decision comes amid a wider exercise by the state government to review the functioning, infrastructure and approval status of madrasas operating across West Bengal. The government has already initiated action against hundreds of institutions following a state-wide survey conducted by the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

Why are 250 madrasas facing closure?

According to officials, most of the 250 madrasas identified for phased closure have either very few students or negligible enrolment. The institutions have also been found to lack adequate infrastructure. The Cabinet has decided that these madrasas can continue functioning until December because of the students who are still enrolled there. Administrative action for their closure will follow after the academic session reaches its conclusion. Officials said reports from the concerned institutions are expected before the Durga Puja festivities. These reports will form part of the administrative process before further action is taken.

252 madrasas already ordered to close

The latest decision should be seen separately from the action taken earlier this month against 252 unauthorised madrasas. The state government had ordered their closure after a field-level survey found several institutions without the required approvals and basic infrastructure. The survey was conducted across districts of West Bengal from early June to examine infrastructure, approval status and management systems of madrasas. The government subsequently issued closure notices to 252 institutions and show-cause notices to around 100 others.

Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Minister Kshudiram Tudu had said madrasas with the required approvals would be allowed to continue functioning. The government has also sought responses from the institutions served show-cause notices, with action to follow if their explanations are found unsatisfactory.

Nearly 2,500 unregistered madrasas under scrutiny

The government's review could lead to further action. Officials have indicated that nearly 2,500 madrasas operating across West Bengal without government registration may also face phased closure in the future.

The latest Cabinet decision to close another 250 institutions therefore forms part of a broader process involving institutions with low enrolment, infrastructure deficiencies, approval-related issues or other irregularities. The government has also approved show-cause notices for another 100 madrasas.

Cabinet clears 1.51 lakh government recruitments

Alongside the decisions concerning madrasas, the West Bengal Cabinet approved a proposal to recruit around 1.51 lakh personnel across different government departments. The recruitment plan includes 12,000 positions in the West Bengal Police and another 4,000 in the Kolkata Police, taking the proposed police recruitment to 16,000 personnel. The government has said the broader objective is to speed up recruitment and fill vacancies so that the delivery of public services is not affected.

A senior bureaucrat said departments have been instructed to identify and resolve issues that have been delaying recruitment. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has also directed departments to address recruitment-related hurdles on priority and ensure that budgetary allocations are utilised in accordance with specific plans.

New correctional home approved in Purba Medinipur

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to establish a new correctional home at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district. The decision was among the other administrative measures approved during the Cabinet meeting. The government also approved separate departmental status for AYUSH and an increase in the grant for Ashram hostels under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and library grant scheme from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300.

(With inputs from PTI)

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