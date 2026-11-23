Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has announced a monthly unemployment allowance for young people in the state under its newly introduced 'Bhorosha Karmasuchi' scheme. Starting January, unemployed graduates and those holding diplomas from government vocational institutes and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will receive Rs 2,000 per month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth, with the state also outlining a separate monthly support amount for those who have not completed graduation. The scheme replaces the previous Trinamool Congress government's 'Yuva Sathi' initiative.

Who will get Rs 2,000 and who is eligible?

Under the Bhorosha Karmasuchi scheme, unemployed graduates and eligible diploma holders from government vocational institutions and ITIs will receive Rs 2,000 every month. Unemployed young people who are not graduates will be entitled to Rs 1,500 per month. To qualify for the allowance, applicants must be between 21 and 45 years of age. The scheme is scheduled to come into effect in January, while its formal launch will take place at an event in February.

Allowance to be increased to Rs 3,000 from 2028-29

The Chief Minister said the monthly assistance would be revised upward from the financial year 2028-29, in line with the commitment made in the BJP's election manifesto. Under the proposed revision, the allowance for unemployed graduates and eligible diploma holders will increase from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month. Meanwhile, non-graduate unemployed youth will see their monthly assistance rise from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

Verification of existing beneficiaries to be completed by December 31

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, CM Adhikari urged young people to remain patient as the government works to fulfil its commitments while managing several new schemes and financial obligations. "We appeal to the youth to remain patient for some time, as we have launched several new schemes, paid outstanding dues and taken on major financial responsibilities. We will fulfil our promise," he said.

The Chief Minister said the verification of 54 lakh existing beneficiaries under the previous government's scheme would be completed by December 31. Those who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the 'Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pashe' programme. The applications will subsequently be forwarded to the Youth Welfare Department for processing.

Allowance to be transferred directly to bank accounts

The unemployment allowance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts during the second week of every month. The government plans to formally launch the scheme in February. Notably, the scheme also comes with certain restrictions. A maximum of two members from a single family can avail themselves of the benefit. Moreover, individuals receiving Rs 3,000 monthly under the Annapurna scheme will not be eligible for the unemployment allowance.

(With inputs from PTI)

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