Bengal Governor meets victims of Murshidabad violence, says 'restoring peace is priority, people not happy...' Murshidabad violence: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that I have asked the victims to feel free to talk to me. They want justice, and they will get justice.

Murshidabad :

A day after visiting a relief camp in Par Lalpur in West Bengal's Malda district, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday (April 19) met with the victims of violence that erupted on April 11 (Friday) in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act and stated that the victims want to have a 'sense of security'. Governor Bose said that he would discuss the demands of the victims with both the central and state governments and emphasised the need for 'proactive steps' to address their concerns.

People in Murshidabad not happy with 'state government': CV Ananda Bose

“I have talked to people here, and they have complaints about the state government. I have provided them with a number so that they can directly contact my office. Restoring peace in the area is my only goal. I will also ask the state government to take appropriate action,” the Governor told media persons after interacting with the family members of Late Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son killed in violence at Samserganj area in Murshidabad last week.

Victims want to have 'sense of security': Bengal Guv

Bose told the media, "They (victims) want to have a sense of security and certainly some other demands or whatever suggestions given by them. All this will be considered. I will take it up with the Government of India and the state Government for appropriate action. I'll follow it up. I once asked them to feel free to talk to me directly. The phone number has also been given. We'll be in touch with them. Certainly, very effective proactive steps will be taken...".

Earlier in the day, Bose said that he will visit more places on Saturday and meet with the affected people in the violcen tin the violence that broke out in Murshidabad district."It is an extension of yesterday's visit. I will visit more places today and meet the affected people."

The Governor visited a relief camp in Par Lalpur, located in the state's Malda district, on Friday (April 18) and assured proactive action. Bose told media, "I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They also informed me of their requirements."

National Commission of Women delegation visited violence-affected Murshidabad

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Commission of Women led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar today visited the violence-affected Murshidabad area and said it will submit its report to the Centre. Rahatkar said the commission will put forth the demands of the people before the government. Speaking to media, Rahatkar said "The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government..."On her meeting with the family of a father and son duo in Jafrabad, who were allegedly killed in the violent protests, Rahatkar said that she did not have words to describe the pain of the family. "These people are in so much pain, that I am speechless right now. I don't have the words to describe their pain," the NCW Chairperson said.

Three people were killed and several others were injured in the violence. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.