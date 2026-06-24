Bengal Government to drop Mughal and Pathan names from key roads; CM Suvendu forms committee

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that roads and localities in Kolkata named after Mughal rulers, Pathan figures, or British colonial personalities would be reviewed and potentially renamed as part of a broader effort to preserve Bengali heritage and identity.

Speaking during the discussion on the Governor’s address in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister also announced the formation of a special committee to examine the names of roads, public spaces and localities across the city.

KMC renames Suhrawardy Avenue as Gopal Mukherjee Road

The announcement comes amid controversy over the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) decision to rename Suhrawardy Avenue in the Park Circus area as Gopal Mukherjee Road. The issue sparked a heated debate in the Assembly, with Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee accusing the government of attempting to rewrite history.

LoP Ritabrata criticises decision

Banerjee argued that Suhrawardy Avenue was not named after former Pakistani Prime Minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who remains a controversial figure due to allegations linked to the 1946 Calcutta killings. Instead, he said, the road was named in 1932 after Sir Hassan Suhrawardy, a distinguished physician and the first Muslim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta. He further noted that the Suhrawardy family, including scholar Maulana Obaidullah Suhrawardy, had made significant contributions to Bengal’s intellectual and social life.

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Adhikari defended the renaming of the road, describing it as a step toward correcting a historical anomaly. He reiterated that Kolkata should not continue to honour names associated with Mughal, Pathan, or colonial-era rulers.

“There will be no Mughal, Pathan, or oppressive British names in Kolkata. The renaming of Suhrawardy Avenue is part of our effort to restore historical balance and protect Bengal’s cultural identity,” he said.

CM Adhikari announces review committee

The Chief Minister announced that the review panel would be headed by Swami Pradeepananda Maharaj, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj. He invited citizens to submit recommendations and suggestions regarding the renaming of roads and public places.

Adhikari further clarified that names associated with individuals who made exceptional contributions to India would continue to be respected. “Apart from Sister Nivedita, no foreign names will remain. If there are true patriots such as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who deserve recognition, inform us and the government will honour them appropriately,” he said.

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