Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari offers prayers at Kalighat temple, eats traditional fish bhog | VIDEO

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on the occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya and offered prayers to Maa Kali on Thursday. A special puja was organised at the temple, where the Chief Minister performed the rituals and offered a Banarasi saree and a garland of flowers to the deity. During the puja, CM Adhikari offered fish as 'bhog' to Maa Kali. After the rituals were completed, he sat on the floor inside the temple premises and ate the fish as prasad. Pictures and videos of the Chief Minister performing the ritual and later having the prasad have surfaced, triggering political discussion.

The development comes at a time when a political debate over eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja has intensified in West Bengal. The controversy began after Bageshwar Dham preacher Dhirendra Shastri made remarks regarding the consumption of non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. His comments drew reactions from various political and social groups, with the issue subsequently becoming part of the wider political discourse in the state.

No objection to non-veg food: BJP

BJP leaders have clarified their position on the issue, saying they have no objection to people eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. Against this backdrop, CM Adhikari's fish offering at Kalighat Temple on Kaushiki Amavasya, followed by his consumption of the fish as prasad, is being viewed in the context of Bengal's distinct religious and cultural traditions.

Fish offerings part of traditions at Kali temples

Worship of Maa Kali in Bengal has several distinctive traditions, with fish and other forms of bhog being offered at a number of Kali temples. The ritual performed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Kalighat is therefore also being viewed through the lens of the state's long-standing religious and cultural practices.

Dhirendra Shastri clarifies non-veg remark

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Shastri clarified his remarks on fish and meat on Thursday. He said his comments were not intended to restrict anyone's freedom to choose what they eat, but were meant to convey a message of non-violence. Shastri also said that his statement had been misunderstood and presented out of context.

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