Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 10 crore flood assistance to Assam, calls situation 'terrifying'

Kolkata:

Describing the flood situation in Assam as 'terrifying', West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the neighbouring state tackle the crisis.

Adhikari said more than 100 people had died in the floods in Assam, with which West Bengal shares a 'special spiritual connection'. "The situation in neighbouring Assam is terrifying. We have a special spiritual connection with Assam. Several states, including Manipur and Chhattisgarh, have announced assistance to Assam. We will also provide financial assistance of Rd 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Assam," Adhikari told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Over Rs 1,000 crore likely needed for rehabilitation: Assam CM

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at least Rs 1,000 crore will be required for repair of properties and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in the districts ravaged by the latest wave of the deluge.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full assistance in the rehabilitation process. "To give permanent relief, a rapid relief assessment drive was launched on August 9. As per an initial report, over 8,000 families have been assessed and Rs 150 crore damage has been estimated," Sarma said.

Sarma said that the survey will continue till August 30 and is expected to cover 50,000-60,000 families in the Upper districts, hit hard by the latest floods. "I believe there will be a spending of over Rs 1,000 crore in damage repair and rehabilitation. The PM has assured that there is no issue in paying the affected families and asked us to do the assessment without any lapse," Sarma said.

72 YouTubers raise funds

Acknowledging the support extended by various groups to provide relief to those affected, he said 72 YouTubers from across the country had raised funds for the cause. "Many of them are already working on the ground and giving relief to the people. We are keeping a close watch on them whether they are spending the money for flood-affected areas," he added.

Sarma released Rs 11.3 crore to rebuild 494 flood-damaged Anganwadi centres across Upper Assam. "We want to restart these centres as soon as possible so that all services can be provided. Altogether 494 Anganwadi centres, which were damaged, will be rebuilt in this drive," he said.

He further said that each centre will receive up to Rs 2.5 lakh to restore these vital community spaces.

(With PTI inputs)

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