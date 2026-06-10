Bengal Cabinet: CM Suvendu retains Home, Swapan Dasgupta gets Finance; full portfolio list

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday allocated portfolios among his cabinet ministers, allocating the Finance Department to Swapan Dasgupta, Industry and Commerce to Tapas Roy, while keeping the key Home Ministry with himself.
Suvendu has also retained charge of key departments including Hill Affairs, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Power, Information and Cultural Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, along with all departments not assigned to other ministers.
Agnimitra Paul, who earlier held the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare portfolio, has been handed the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.
Complete West Bengal Cabinet portfolio list
Cabinet ministers
|Minister
|Portfolio
|Nishith Pramanik
|North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development
|Ashok Kirtania
|Food and Supplies; Co-operation
|Dilip Ghosh
|Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing
|Kshudiram Tudu
|Tribal Development; Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education
|Agnimitra Paul
|Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
|Dipak Barman
|School Education; Housing; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
|Tapas Roy
|Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
|Shankar Ghosh
|Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism
|Manoj Kumar Oraon
|Forests; Environment
|Arjun Singh
|Labour; Transport
|Gouri Sankar Ghosh
|Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services
|Jagannath Chattopadhyay
|Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
|Swapan Dasgupta
|Finance
|Kalyan Chakraborti
|Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture
|Sharadwat Mukherjee
|Health and Family Welfare
|Arup Kumar Das
|Irrigation and Waterways
|Ajay Kumar Poddar
|Public Health Engineering; Public Works Department
|Dudh Kumar Mondal
|Agriculture
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
|Minister
|Portfolio(s)
|Malati Rava Roy
|Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring
|Rajesh Mahata
|Animal Resources Development; Fisheries
|Indranil Khan
|Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs
Ministers of State
|Minister
|Portfolio(s)
|Joyel Murmu
|Tribal Development; Irrigation and Waterways
|Hare Krishna Bera
|Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
|Anandamay Barman
|Transport; Finance
|Ashoke Dinda
|Agricultural Marketing; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
|Nadiar Chand Bouri
|Public Works; Backward Classes Welfare
|Bishal Lama
|Home and Hill Affairs; Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education
|Santanu Pramanik
|Food and Supplies; Panchayats and Rural Development
|Moumita Biswas Misra
|Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Science and Technology and Biotechnology
|Umesh Rai
|Parliamentary Affairs; Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
|Purnima Chakraborty
|Information and Cultural Affairs; Tourism
|Koushik Chowdhury
|School Education; Fire and Emergency Services
|Bhaskar Bhattacharya
|Public Health Engineering; Labour
|Dibakar Gharami
|Co-operation; Forests and Environment
|Amiya Kisku
|Food Processing Industries and Horticulture; Agriculture
|Kalita Maji
|Housing
|Gargi Das Ghosh
|Power; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
|Biraj Biswas
|Law and Judicial; North Bengal Development
|Dipankar Jana
|Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation; Sundarban Affairs
|Sumana Sarkar
|Health and Family Welfare