Bengal Cabinet: CM Suvendu retains Home, Swapan Dasgupta gets Finance; full portfolio list

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday allocated portfolios among his cabinet ministers, allocating the Finance Department to Swapan Dasgupta, Industry and Commerce to Tapas Roy, while keeping the key Home Ministry with himself.

Suvendu has also retained charge of key departments including Hill Affairs, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Power, Information and Cultural Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, along with all departments not assigned to other ministers.

Agnimitra Paul, who earlier held the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare portfolio, has been handed the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

Complete West Bengal Cabinet portfolio list

Cabinet ministers

Minister Portfolio Nishith Pramanik North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development Ashok Kirtania Food and Supplies; Co-operation Dilip Ghosh Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing Kshudiram Tudu Tribal Development; Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Agnimitra Paul Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Dipak Barman School Education; Housing; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles Tapas Roy Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources Shankar Ghosh Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism Manoj Kumar Oraon Forests; Environment Arjun Singh Labour; Transport Gouri Sankar Ghosh Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services Jagannath Chattopadhyay Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development Swapan Dasgupta Finance Kalyan Chakraborti Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Sharadwat Mukherjee Health and Family Welfare Arup Kumar Das Irrigation and Waterways Ajay Kumar Poddar Public Health Engineering; Public Works Department Dudh Kumar Mondal Agriculture

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Minister Portfolio(s) Malati Rava Roy Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring Rajesh Mahata Animal Resources Development; Fisheries Indranil Khan Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs

Ministers of State