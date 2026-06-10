June 10, 2026
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  3. Bengal Cabinet: CM Suvendu retains Home, Swapan Dasgupta gets Finance; full portfolio list

Bengal Cabinet: CM Suvendu retains Home, Swapan Dasgupta gets Finance; full portfolio list

Reported ByOnkar Sarkar  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

The Home, Power, Land Reforms and Information and Cultural Affairs departments remain with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Finance has been assigned to Swapan Dasgupta, while Health and Family Welfare will be overseen by Sharadwat Mukherjee.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday allocated portfolios among his cabinet ministers, allocating the Finance Department to Swapan Dasgupta, Industry and Commerce to Tapas Roy, while keeping the key Home Ministry with himself.

Suvendu has also retained charge of key departments including Hill Affairs, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Power, Information and Cultural Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, along with all departments not assigned to other ministers.

Agnimitra Paul, who earlier held the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare portfolio, has been handed the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. 

Complete West Bengal Cabinet portfolio list

Cabinet ministers

Minister Portfolio
Nishith Pramanik North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development
Ashok Kirtania Food and Supplies; Co-operation
Dilip Ghosh Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing
Kshudiram Tudu Tribal Development; Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education
Agnimitra Paul Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Dipak Barman School Education; Housing; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
Tapas Roy Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
Shankar Ghosh Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism
Manoj Kumar Oraon Forests; Environment
Arjun Singh Labour; Transport
Gouri Sankar Ghosh Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services
Jagannath Chattopadhyay Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
Swapan Dasgupta Finance
Kalyan Chakraborti Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture
Sharadwat Mukherjee Health and Family Welfare
Arup Kumar Das Irrigation and Waterways
Ajay Kumar Poddar Public Health Engineering; Public Works Department
Dudh Kumar Mondal Agriculture

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

 

Minister Portfolio(s)
Malati Rava Roy Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring
Rajesh Mahata Animal Resources Development; Fisheries
Indranil Khan Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs

Ministers of State

Minister Portfolio(s)
Joyel Murmu Tribal Development; Irrigation and Waterways
Hare Krishna Bera Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
Anandamay Barman Transport; Finance
Ashoke Dinda Agricultural Marketing; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
Nadiar Chand Bouri Public Works; Backward Classes Welfare
Bishal Lama Home and Hill Affairs; Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education
Santanu Pramanik Food and Supplies; Panchayats and Rural Development
Moumita Biswas Misra Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Science and Technology and Biotechnology
Umesh Rai Parliamentary Affairs; Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Purnima Chakraborty Information and Cultural Affairs; Tourism
Koushik Chowdhury School Education; Fire and Emergency Services
Bhaskar Bhattacharya Public Health Engineering; Labour
Dibakar Gharami Co-operation; Forests and Environment
Amiya Kisku Food Processing Industries and Horticulture; Agriculture
Kalita Maji Housing
Gargi Das Ghosh Power; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
Biraj Biswas Law and Judicial; North Bengal Development
Dipankar Jana Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation; Sundarban Affairs
Sumana Sarkar Health and Family Welfare

 

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West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Cabinet
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