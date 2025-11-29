'Bengal being targeted through SIR, will raise it in Parliament': TMC hits back at Election Commission Bengal SIR: The TMC has claimed that 39 BLOs have died in West Bengal since the beginning of the SIR drive. It further said the BLOs are working under 'tremendous pressure'.

New Delhi:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday hit back at the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and said that the exercise aims to target West Bengal and its people. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, TMC MP Sajda Ahmed said the party will also raise the issue during the Parliament Winter Session, which will begin from December 1.

"Yesterday, we held a meeting with the Election Commission. The meeting went on for quite a long time, but the Election Commission did not provide answer to the five questions we raised. This clearly shows that Bengal is being targeted through SIR, and the people there are extremely frightened," she said.

Ahmed also spoke about the recent deaths of Booth Level officers in the state and said the BLOs are working under 'tremendous pressure'. She said the BLOs would be able to do their work 'correctly and comfortably' only if they are give adequate time and support.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who was also present at the presser, claimed 39 BLOs have died in West Bengal since the beginning of the SIR drive. He alleged that the BLOs are facing 'tremendous pressure' from the apex poll body. "TMC has been continuously raising this serious issue, but the Election Commission has remained silent," he said.

EC's rebuttal on TMC's Bengal SIR claims

The TMC and the ECI have consistently been at loggerheads over the SIR. On Friday, the poll body slammed the TMC over its claims on the exercise and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to 'threaten or pressurise' EC officials.

It also told a TMC delegation that they should "refrain from spreading misinformation relating to election procedures". Additionally, the poll body also appointed retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as the 'Special Roll Observer' for the SIR exercise in West Bengal. It also directed West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar to ensure the security of BLOs during the SIR exercise.

