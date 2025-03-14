Bengal accident: 7 killed, 8 injured as speeding SUV hits 3 e-rickshaws in row in Nadia The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals, an official said, adding a manhunt has been launched for the driver of the car who fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

In a tragic accident, at least seven people, including three women and a child, were killed and eight others were injured when a speeding car hit three e-rickshaws one after another in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Friday, the police said. The incident took place at Lakshmigachha in Chapra area when the e-rickshaw occupants were returning home after shopping for the upcoming Eid festival, a police officer said.

A speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the three e-rickshaws one after another, leading to the death of seven occupants of the electric vehicles on the spot and injuries to eight others, with two of them being in serious condition, he said.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals, the officer said, adding a manhunt has been launched for the driver of the car who fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.