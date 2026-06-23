Bengal: 3 kg gold seized from residence of TMC leader's close associate; investigation underway

Kolkata:

West Bengal Police on Monday recovered approximately three kilograms of gold jewellery from Tina Bhowmik Saha, a woman reportedly associated with former Bidhannagar Municipal Chairman and former TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta. According to sources, the raid was part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged extortion case involving Dutta.

The current market value of the recovered gold is estimated at Rs 4.3 crore.

The search operation was carried out on Monday night in Kishorepur, by officers from Bidhannagar North Police Station with assistance from the local Karimpur Police Station.

Recovery after overnight search operation

Dutta was recently arrested on extortion charges and brought to the location by investigators as part of the probe. Authorities subsequently searched the ancestral home of Saha, a close associate of the former legislator. During the overnight operation, police recovered around three kilograms of gold jewellery from the premises.

Transactions, records under scanner

The discovery of gold has shifted the focus of the investigation towards its origin. Investigators are examining ownership records, financial transactions and other documentary evidence to determine how the jewellery was acquired and whether it has any connection to unlawful activities.

Officials are also assessing whether additional individuals have been involved in transactions related to the recovered gold.

The seizure is part of a broader series of investigations involving political figures in West Bengal. Law enforcement agencies have continued to examine allegations of financial irregularities, extortion, and other offences linked to political leaders and party workers.

Authorities have intensified search operations and evidence collection in several ongoing cases as part of these inquiries. No additional arrests or charges arising directly from the gold recovery have been announced yet.

TMC raid patterns

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at seven properties linked to TMC MLA Madan Mitra. This search was conducted for 11 hours in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

Additionally, Abhishek Banerjee is facing summons from the ED and CID in three separate cases - an alleged recruitment scam, a signature forgery case and a hate speech probe.

(Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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