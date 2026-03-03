Baruipur Paschim Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 140 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency comes under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, TMC leader Biman Banerjee won this seat, defeating BJP candidate Debopam Chattopadhay by a margin of around 60,000 votes.

Baruipur Paschim Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency is a part of the South 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,53,749 voters in the Baruipur Paschim constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,25,894 were male and 1,27,833 were female voters. 22 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,593 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baruipur Paschim in 2021 was 157.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Baruipur Paschim constituency was 2,12,898. Out of this, 1,08,053 voters were male, 1,04,841 were female and four belonged to a third gender. There were 990 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baruipur Paschim in 2016 was 94.

Baruipur Paschim Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baruipur Paschim Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baruipur Paschim Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baruipur Paschim Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Biman Banerjee received 1,21,006 votes to defeat BJP candidate Debopam Chattopadhay, who received 59,096 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Biman Banerjee had received 99,945 to defeat CPIM candidate Saifuddin Khan, who had received 63,413 votes.

2021: Biman Banerjee (TMC)

2016: Biman Banerjee (TMC)

2011: Biman Banerjee (TMC)

Baruipur Paschim Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency was 2,11,545 or 83.37 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,82,608 or 85.77 per cent.