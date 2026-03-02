Baranagar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Baranagar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 113 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Baranagar Assembly constituency comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. At present TMC leader Sayantika Banerjee represents this seat, who had defeated BJP's Sajal Ghosh in a byelection in 2024 by around 8,000 votes.

Baranagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Baranagar Assembly constituency is a part of the North 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,17,774 voters in the Baranagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,07,099 were male and 1,10,670 were female voters. Five voter belonged to the third gender. 1,738 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baranagar in 2021 was 119.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Baranagar constituency was 2,03,781. Out of this, 1,01,343 voters were male, 1,02,437 were female and one belonged to a third gender. There were 286 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baranagar in 2016 was 111.

Baranagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baranagar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Baranagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baranagar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Tapas Roy won this seat after receiving 85,615 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Parno Mitra, who had received 50,468 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Tapas Roy had received 76,531 against RSP leader Sukumar Ghosh, who had received 60,431 votes.

2024: Sayantika Banerjee (TMC)

2021: Tapas Roy (TMC)

2016: Tapas Roy (TMC)

2011: Tapas Roy (TMC)

2006: Amar Choudhury (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

2001: Amar Choudhury (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1996: Amar Choudhury (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1991: Matish Roy (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1987: Matish Roy (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1982: Matish Roy (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1977: Matish Roy (Revolutionary Socialist Party)

1972: Shiba Pada Bhattacharjee (CPI)

1971: Jyoti Basu (CPIM)

1969: Jyoti Basu (CPIM)

1967: Jyoti Basu (CPIM)

1962: Jyoti Basu (CPI)

1957: Jyoti Basu (CPI)

1951: Jyoti Basu (CPI)

Baranagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Baranagar Assembly constituency was 1,60,551 or 73.72 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,56,924 or 77.01 per cent.