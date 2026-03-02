Bankura Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Bankura Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 252 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Bankura Assembly constituency comes under the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Niladri Sekhar Dana of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Trinamool Congress’ Sayantika Banerjee by a margin of 1,468 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay won from the Bankura Lok Sabha with a margin of 77,733 votes by defeating Debangshu Bhattacharya of the Trinamool Congress.

Bankura Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Bankura Assembly constituency is a part of the Bankura district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,829 voters in the Bankura constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,35,684 were male and 1,34,143 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 2,297 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bankura in 2021 was 2297 (696 men and 24 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Bankura constituency was 2,44,482. Out of this, 1,23,981 voters were male, 1,20,500 were female. Only one voter belonged to a third gender. There were 1,402 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bankura in 2016 was 633 (437 men and 196 women).

Bankura Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Bankura Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Bankura Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Bankura Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Niladri Sekhar Dana won the Bankura seat with a margin of 1,468 votes. He polled 95,466 votes. Dana defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Sayantika Banerjee, who got 93,998 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shampa Daripa won the Bankura seat with a margin of 1,029 votes. He polled 83,486 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate Minati Mishra got 82,457 votes and was the runner-up.

Bankura Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Niladri Sekhar Dana (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Shampa Daripa (Congress)

2011: Kashinath Misra (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Partha De (CPM)

2001: Kashinath Misra (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Partha De (CPM)

1991: Partha De (CPM)

1987: Partha De (CPM)

1982: Kashinath Misra (Congress)

1977: Partha De (CPM)

1972: Kashinath Misra (Congress)

1971: Kashinath Misra (Congress)

1969: Bireshwar Ghosh (CPM)

1967: S Mitra (Congress)

1962: Aboni Bhattacharya (CPM)

1957: Anath Bandhu Roy (Congress)

Bankura Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bankura Assembly constituency was 2,03,547. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bankura Assembly elections was 1,96,665.