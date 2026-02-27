Baisnabnagar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Baisnabnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 51 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Baisnabnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC leader Chandana Sarkar defeated BJP's Swadhin Kumar Sarkar by a margin of around 3,000 votes.

Baisnabnagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Baisnabnagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Malda district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,46,956 voters in the Baisnabnagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,26,181 were male and 1,20,762 were female voters. 13 voter belonged to the third gender. 1,394 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baisnabnagar in 2021 was 291.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Baisnabnagar constituency was 2,11,923. Out of this, 1,09,060 voters were male, 1,02,854 were female and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 676 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baisnabnagar in 2016 was 189.

Baisnabnagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baisnabnagar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baisnabnagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Baisnabnagar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Chandana Sarkar received 83,061 votes to defeat BJP's Swadhin Kumar Sarkar, who received 80,590.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP's Swadhin Kumar Sarkar had received 70,185 votes to defeat Congress candidate Azizul Haque, who received 65,688.

2021: Chandana Sarkar (TMC)

2016: Swadhin Kumar Sarkar (BJP)

2011: Isha Khan Choudhury (Congress)

Baisnabnagar Bazar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Baisnabnagar Assembly constituency was 2,09,329 or 84.76 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,83,821 or 86.74 per cent