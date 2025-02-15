Bagdogra Airport to get new terminal building, construction will be done in two phases

Follow us on Image Source : X Bagdogra Airport. (Representative image)

Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal’s Siliguri is set to get a new terminal building, Mohammad Arif, Airport Director, Airport Authority of India, Bagdogra Airport said. He said that the existing airport will remain the same and a new terminal building will be constructed in two phases.

He said that the new terminal will be built on 70,400 square meters in phase one and subsequently, 50,000 square meters area will be added in the second phase. The airport terminal is expected to open by March 2027.

"All the works are going well within their timeline, and it is expected that we will be in a position to meet our deadline of March 2027," the official said.