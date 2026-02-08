Asansol Uttar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Asansol Uttar Assembly Election 2026: This seat is currently represented by TMC leader Moloy Ghatak, who had defeated BJP candidate Krishnendu Mukherjee by a margin of around 20,000 votes in the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

The Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 281 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency comes under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 by-elections, TMC's Moloy Ghatak received 1,00,931 votes to defeat BJP candidate Krishnendu Mukherjee, who received 79,821 votes.

Asansol Uttar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Bardhaman district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,75,796 voters in the Asansol Uttar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,39,900 were male and 1,35,881 were female voters. 15 voter belonged to the third gender. 2,385 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asansol Uttar in 2021 was 156.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Asansol Uttar constituency was 2,49,511. Out of this, 1,29,643 voters were male, 1,19,858 were female and 10 belonged to a third gender. There were 606 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Asansol Uttar in 2016 was 201.

Asansol Uttar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Asansol Uttar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Asansol Uttar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Asansol Uttar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Moloy Ghatak won this seat, receiving 1,00,931 votes. He defeated BJP candidate Krishnendu Mukherjee, who received 79,821 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Ghatak had received 84,715 votes to defeat BJP candidate Nirmal Karmakar, who received 60,818.

2021: Moloy Ghatak (TMC)

2016: Moloy Ghatak (TMC)

2011: Moloy Ghatak (TMC)

2006: Prativa Ranjan Mukherjee (CPI)

2001: Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)

1996: Tapas Banerjee (Congress)

1991: Goutam Roy Choudhury (CPI)

1987: Prabuddha Laha (Congress)

1982: Bijoy Pal (CPI)

1977: Haradhan Roy (CPI)

1972: Niranjan Dihidar (CPI)

1971: Lokesh Ghosh (CPI)

1969: Lokesh Ghosh (CPI)

1967: Gopika Ranjan Mitra (Congress)

1962: Bijoy Pal (CPI)

1957: Shibdas Ghatak (Congress)

1952: Atindra Nath Bose (Forward Bloc)

Asansol Uttar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency was 1,93,167 or 70.04 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,83,844 or 73.68 per cent.