Asansol coal mine collapse: Three dead in illegal extraction amid mafia allegations | Video

A devastating coal mine collapse struck an open-cast mine in West Bengal's Asansol on Tuesday (January 13), trapping several workers engaged in illegal coal theft. The accident unfolded around 7:45 am in the Barira area under Kulti police station, West Burdwan district, at a site operated by state-owned Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). BJP MLA Ajay Poddar from Kulti confirmed that five people were initially trapped, with two rescued safely and three bodies recovered during the operation.

Workers had illegally entered the mine- often via dangerous rathole methods- to extract coal, a common but perilous practice in the region driven by economic desperation. The sudden landslide buried them under debris, sparking immediate chaos as locals rushed to the site.

Rescue efforts and casualties

Rescue operations kicked off swiftly, involving BCCL officials, police teams, and heavy machinery like JCB excavators. Poddar, present at the scene, witnessed the recovery of two additional bodies after the first one was retrieved. Two survivors were rushed to hospitals in critical condition, though exact details on their status remain pending.

Neither police nor mine authorities released official casualty figures initially, fueling uncertainty. The efforts highlighted the hazards of unregulated access, with locals alleging that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards and mine operators often overlook such intrusions.

Official statements and allegations

District Magistrate Ponnamabalam S of West Burdwan stated, "An investigation is underway to determine what happened. We will be able to provide more details after the investigation is complete." In contrast, BJP MLA Ajay Poddar leveled explosive charges, alleging a "syndicate" involving police, central forces, and coal mafias. "They were extracting coal from rathole. This is a syndicate. Central force, Police and mafia is involved. It is the villagers who die. This is prevalent across Bengal," he told media. These claims point to systemic issues, with locals decrying long-standing illegal mining tolerated for livelihoods, despite known risks.

Local impact and broader context

A pall of gloom enveloped Kulti following the deaths, as families mourned amid accusations that mine authorities and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stayed silent despite awareness of intrusions. Residents, many from nearby villages, risk lives daily for coal scraps, evading security for survival in an area rife with theft from open-cast mines.

This tragedy echoes a November 15, 2025, stone mine collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, where 15 were trapped, seven bodies recovered, and operations concluded after NDRF/SDRF verification. Sonbhadra SP Abhishek Verma noted the operation's difficulty due to massive boulders, underscoring recurring mining safety failures.