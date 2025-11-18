AI facial checks to scan out fake, deceased voters as Election Commission tightens scrutiny in Bengal SIR The Election Commission is introducing AI-driven facial matching technology during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal to identify duplicate and fake voters. Despite the new system, booth-level officers will continue to handle on-ground verification.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy Artificial Intelligence-based verification tools during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The move comes amid growing concerns over fake entries, misuse of photographs and repeated complaints about deceased voters remaining on the rolls. According to a senior official, the upgraded system will scan and match facial features across the statewide voter database to detect individuals who may be enrolled from more than one address. The technology is expected to significantly strengthen the verification process.

"We are taking the help of AI because of a rise in the number of complaints regarding the misuse of voters' photographs, especially those of migrant workers. AI-enabled facial matching technology will be used to detect instances where the same voter's photograph appears in multiple locations across the rolls," the official told news agency PTI. He added that several recent complaints involved photographs of migrant workers being misused during registration, which made the deployment of AI tools even more critical.

BLOs to remain at the centre of verification

Despite the tech push, the Commission clarified that booth-level officers will remain the backbone of on-ground verification. "AI will assist the verification. But despite the use of technology, the role of BLOs will remain crucial. They will be required to conduct door-to-door visits and take voters' photographs directly," the official said. Booth-level officers will also physically verify forms submitted by booth-level agents. "BLAs will also obtain handwritten statements from voters confirming that the forms were filled in their presence," he said.

Accountability for errors to stay strict

The official further emphasised the system of accountability. "If any fake or deceased voter is detected after enumeration and filling of the form are completed, the responsibility will lie with the BLO of the polling station concerned," he noted. The Commission hopes that the combination of AI-powered alerts and human verification will reduce duplication, cut misuse and strengthen voter roll integrity ahead of future elections.

Enumeration forms issued to nearly all voters: EC

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said enumeration forms as part of the SIR have been distributed to nearly all voters whose names appear on the electoral rolls as of October 28. He also announced that the target for completing the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms from every voter in the state was set for November 26. He highlighted that the process of collecting filled-in enumeration forms has already begun. All electoral registration officers (EROs) have been instructed to enlist personnel from other departments, excluding those engaged in essential services, to assist with the work of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

