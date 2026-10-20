After Kolkata stampede kills 19, doctors to be deployed at five major Durga Puja pandals

The West Bengal Health Department has stepped up preparations for the remaining days of Durga Puja after a stampede in north Kolkata killed 19 people and injured 25 others. Doctors and medical teams will be stationed at five major pandals in the city to ensure prompt treatment if another emergency occurs.

The department has also cancelled the leave of doctors, healthcare workers and administrative officials, while IAS officers who are on leave have been directed to return to duty immediately. The measures come as authorities prepare for large crowds at prominent puja venues and other locations across the state.

Doctors to be stationed at five major pandals

Under the health department's order, medical teams comprising medical officers and assistant professor-rank doctors will be deployed at five major Durga Puja pandals from 5 pm to 6 am between October 19 and October 21, the final day of the festival.

The deployment plan is as follows:

Santosh Mitra Square: Doctors from Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital.

Tala Prattoy: A medical team from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

College Square: Doctors from Medical College and Hospital.

Ekdalia Evergreen: A medical team from National Medical College.

Chetla Agrani: Doctors from SSKM Hospital.

Hospitals ordered to keep emergency services ready

The health department has directed major hospitals across Kolkata to keep their emergency departments fully functional throughout the festival.

Orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and anaesthetists must also remain available so that emergency operations can be carried out without delay if a major accident results in trauma cases.

The order stresses the need for medical readiness during the busy festive period, when large gatherings can require urgent treatment and emergency response.

Extra vigilance ordered after Kolkata stampede

The latest measures follow Saturday's stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, where a crowd surge amid rain left 19 people dead and 25 injured.

The health administration in North 24 Parganas has also been instructed to remain extra vigilant because of the large gatherings expected at the Dakshineswar temple complex and during idol immersion in Taki.

The department has warned that officials who fail to comply with the order will face disciplinary action, which could include suspension or dismissal.

(With inputs from PTI)

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