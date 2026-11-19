Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday criticised the alleged selective use of legal relief, saying justice should not become the "ruling party's private privilege". His remarks came after the Calcutta High Court rejected the plea of his personal assistant, Sumit Roy, seeking interim protection in four criminal cases in which he had been formally shown as arrested.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that relief appeared to be reserved for BJP leaders and their supporters, while opposition leaders were left fighting for rights guaranteed by the Constitution. "Justice cannot be the ruling party's private privilege and the Opposition's perpetual struggle. Relief seems to be reserved for BJP leaders and their cronies, while the Opposition is left fighting for the rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he wrote. The TMC leader's reaction followed the High Court's decision to reject Roy's request for interim protection in the four cases. Roy is currently in custody in connection with an alleged land scam case in Salboni.

Calcutta High Court rejects Sumit Roy's plea

The matter was heard by Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya, who observed that the writ court's jurisdiction in criminal matters should be exercised with restraint, particularly when alternative legal remedies are available to an aggrieved person. Roy had approached the High Court seeking interim protection in four cases in which he had been formally shown as arrested. His lawyer argued that multiple cases had been initiated against his client due to political motivations.

The counsel also submitted that Roy required protection in the other four cases while he pursued legal remedies in the matter in which he is currently in custody. However, the court declined to grant the interim relief sought by Roy.

Court refuses protection against fresh cases and stringent action

During the proceedings, Roy also sought an order restraining authorities from filing fresh cases against him or taking stringent action in existing cases. Justice Bhattacharyya rejected this request as well. The court maintained that its jurisdiction in criminal matters should be exercised cautiously, especially when other legal remedies are available to the person concerned.

The ruling means Roy did not receive the interim protection he had sought in the four cases.

Who is Sumit Roy?

Sumit Roy is a personal aide to Abhishek Banerjee, who serves as the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress. He is already in custody following his arrest in connection with an alleged land scam case in Salboni.

The High Court's decision prompted Banerjee to raise questions about the treatment of opposition leaders and the availability of legal relief. His post on X came shortly after the court rejected Roy's plea, bringing the political response to the judicial development into focus.

(With inputs from ANI)

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