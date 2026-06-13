Abhishek Banerjee's woes continue, police raid Kolkata residence in search of his PA Sumit Roy

Kolkata:

Heavy security was seen deployed at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata on Saturday morning as police searched for his personal assistant Sumit Roy.

According to reports, officers from Shalboni Police Station, accompanied by personnel from the Kolkata Police, carried out the search operation early in the morning. The police team left the premises after completing the search.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also arrived at Abhishek Banerjee's residence during the course of the developments.

Sources said the search was linked to allegations that Roy had accepted money from individuals in exchange for promising party election tickets. Police are reportedly investigating the claims and searching for Roy in connection with the case.

No official statement has been issued by Abhishek Banerjee or his office regarding the allegations.