Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata sees bulldozer action, KMC removes temporary structure

Kolkata:

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials on Thursday morning removed a temporary bamboo structure erected on the footpath outside Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, Kolkata. Civic officials arrived at the site with a bulldozer and cleared the structure, which they said was causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

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According to the information provided, the removal process had begun on Wednesday night and was completed on Thursday morning with the help of a dumper and bulldozer. A large contingent of central forces was deployed outside Banerjee's residence before the civic body's action. The demolition comes days after late-night clashes broke out between BJP and TMC workers outside the MP's residence during celebrations marking his 39th birthday. What began as an altercation reportedly escalated into scuffles and stone-pelting.

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Why was the structure removed?

The temporary bamboo structure had been set up on the footpath outside Banerjee's Kalighat residence. KMC officials said it was obstructing the pathway and causing inconvenience to local residents and pedestrians.

The civic body's action took place amid heightened security following the recent clashes. The structure was subsequently removed using heavy machinery, clearing the footpath outside the TMC general secretary's residence.

Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on his residence

Following the clashes, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that there had been an attempt on his life. He also accused BJP supporters of vandalising a nearby TMC office. On Wednesday, the TMC MP had alleged that Kolkata Police personnel were conducting surveillance around his residence and demanded the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that police officials were using official vehicles to monitor his movements and keep watch on his residence. He also referred to a similar incident the previous week, after which, he alleged, a group of people attacked him on November 7.

He questioned why no one had been arrested despite four days having passed.

Banerjee had raised surveillance concerns

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that unidentified people had been conducting reconnaissance around his office and residence for two days. He claimed that when confronted, they identified themselves as police personnel. In another post on X, he questioned why state police were allegedly monitoring the residence of an elected Member of Parliament and asked who had authorised the surveillance. Hours later, Banerjee claimed that his residence had been attacked at around 2 am. He alleged that BJP supporters were involved and accused the Kolkata Police of failing to prevent the incident. These claims have not been independently established.

Mamata Banerjee joins nephew's protest

The incident also prompted former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to join her nephew in a protest outside his Kalighat residence. She reached the spot later in the morning and staged a demonstration with him. West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh dismissed Abhishek Banerjee's allegations, describing them as an attempt to mislead people. He questioned why anyone would target the TMC leader and argued that celebrations on a public footpath could cause inconvenience and lead to a backlash.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also criticised the TMC for holding birthday celebrations on a public road, saying such gatherings could trigger confrontations.

The latest developments come amid an ongoing dispute over structures linked to Abhishek Banerjee. In July, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out at his closed office in Amtala, South 24 Parganas, amid security arrangements. The Calcutta High Court subsequently directed that demolition work at the office be stopped until further orders.

(Input: ANI)

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'Run bulldozer over me...': Mamata lashes out at BJP over attack on Abhishek Banerjee's home