Why will Mamata Banerjee's poem 'Apang Oppong Jhapang' be removed from public libraries in Bengal?

Kolkata:

In another setback for the TMC chief, the new government of West Bengal on Friday decided to remove books by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from public libraries in the state, including her famous poem "Apang Oppong Jhapang." Officials said that books that have no educational or character-building value will not be allowed in libraries.

Now no need to buy 90 books written by Mamata Banerjee

It has been clarified that the library will now house the works of great figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. This policy directly repeals the June 2025 order that required schools to purchase approximately 90 books written by Mamata Banerjee. Unnecessary books are being removed from the library.

West Bengal Minister Gauri Shankar Ghosh said that the previous government ran the administration in a dictatorial manner, which is why books written by Mamata Banerjee were included in the library. Now that the new government has come into power, all unnecessary books will be removed.

Know all about 'Epang Opang Jhapang' poem?

"Apang Opang Jhapang" is a popular poem written by Mamata Banerjee. A collection of her poems was published under the title "Kavita Bitana." Kavita Bitana means "Garden of Poems."

Mamata Banerjee has written more than 150 books so far

It should be noted that Mamata Banerjee has written more than 150 books so far. She wrote her first book 'Apilabdhi' in 1995. Her other major books include Trinamul Stare Trinamuler Joy, Kavita Bitan, Guldasta-e-Shayari, Sishumon and Duare Sarkar.

Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee has also written many other books like Amar Jungle, Amar Pahar, Ajab Chhada, Singur Joyee, Banglar Kanyashree and Sahisushaata. Many of Mamata Banerjee's books have also been translated into English, Urdu and other languages.

64 MLAs and 19 MPs rebel against Mamata Banerjee

On the political front, Mamata Banerjee is facing setback one after another as 64 MLAs and 19 MPs have rebelled against her after the West Bengal Election debacle. And four TMC MPs have also quit Rajya Sabha. In another jolt, a group of dissident MPs claiming the support of 19 Lok Sabha members announced that they would meet Speaker Om Birla next week to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group, a move that the Mamata Banerjee-led party dismissed as legally untenable under the anti-defection law.

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said the dissident camp has already submitted a representation to the Speaker and will formally stake its claim on Monday. "We have submitted the letter... On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim," Basunia said. He said the process to collect signatures began on June 8 and that 19 MPs had signed the representation so far. Sources said the timing of the meeting has not been finalised yet.

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