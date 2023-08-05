West Bengal: Two workers die after entering septic tank in Hooghly

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture of a man lying on bed in hospital

In yet another incident of workers' deaths, two laborers died after entering a septic tank in West Bengal's Hooghly region on Saturday, police said. The deceased have been distinguished as Ganesh Nourishment and Subrata Das, both aged 40 years, the police added. "The two workers had come to remove a construction plank inside the septic tank in a house in Singur’s Ratanpur village. The tank was built two to three months ago," police said.

Citing wife Chandana Maiti, police said one of the laborers initially entered the tank in the wake of opening the top while his associate held up outside. "At the point when he got no reaction from his partner subsequent to hanging tight for a couple of moments, he too entered the tank. Be that as it may, not a single one of them came out," police said.

However, fire brigade personnel and police safeguarded the laborers and hurried them to a hospital, both were pronounced dead by doctors, the police added. The police have begun an investigation concerning the incident.

A fire brigade official suspected that methane gas could have collected inside the tank, which might have claimed their lives. Methane gas is a colourless and odourless gas and can be dangerous, a specialist said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Earlier on July 30, two neighborhood workers died while working on a septic tank at Nayagram under the Paikar police headquarters area of Birbhum, West Bengal. The names of the dead are Safikul Sheik and Golshahnur Sheik. A couple of days back, three inhabitants of Birbhum's Khoirashol went down to clean the septic tank. Birbal Badyakar (45), Sanatan Dhibar (48) and Amrit Bagdi (32) were killed in it.

The incident occurred in the Khurda region of Odisha. As per sources, two individuals were captured in an under-development house in the Raghunathganj area of Dhauli police headquarters.

Also read | West Bengal explosive seizure case: NIA arrests alleged key conspirator from his house in Birbhum

Also read | BJP is trying to hack EVMs, we have evidence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO