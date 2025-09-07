'Will pour acid in your mouth': Trinamool MLA threatens BJP leader, saffron party hits back TMC MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi's acid threat against a BJP leader has sparked nationwide outrage, with BJP demanding action and condemning TMC's alleged culture of violence.

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president and MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi has once again stirred controversy with a violent and inflammatory speech, this time threatening to pour acid into the mouth of a BJP legislator, allegedly referring to Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh. The incident took place during a TMC protest rally on Saturday in Inayat Nagar, Malda, organised to condemn alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in other states.

Taliban-kike threat from TMC MLA

Without naming Shankar Ghosh, Bakshi lashed out at BJP leaders who had previously referred to Bengali migrant workers as “Rohingyas” or “Bangladeshis.” He said: “If I hear such remarks again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth. You must know, this is Bengal. We Bengalis will not allow you a platform to speak.”

Bakshi went on to urge supporters to tear down BJP flags and called for a complete social boycott of the party.

History of controversial remarks

This is not the first time Bakshi has made violent threats. He had earlier threatened to cut off the hands and feet of BJP, CPI(M), and Congress workers. His continued use of such rhetoric has drawn severe backlash from across the political spectrum.

BJP slams TMC, launches protests

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh responded strongly, saying, "This is not an MLA, but a criminal in disguise. It shows how Mamata Banerjee runs the state — by threatening acid attacks on opposition leaders."

Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from Malda Uttar, accused the TMC of spreading a culture of violence, stating that Bakshi's threats are signs of political desperation.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT Cell head, also reacted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Violence is not new to TMC — it is their political culture, especially in Malda-Murshidabad, where illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are Mamata Banerjee’s vote bank.”

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's silence questioned

Although Mamata Banerjee has previously warned party leaders against making inflammatory statements, Bakshi’s repeated remarks raise questions about the enforcement of this warning. The CM had recently claimed that no BJP MLA will remain in Bengal and branded the BJP a “party of vote thieves and linguistic terrorists.”

BJP vows not to back down

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari, speaking to ANI, said the threats were attempts to silence those exposing the TMC’s vote-bank politics.

“We will not bow down, be afraid, or stop. We stand with PM Modi’s vision for development,” Bhandari said.

As the political temperature rises ahead of state polls, Bakshi’s statement has triggered widespread condemnation, with many calling for immediate action from the Election Commission and law enforcement.