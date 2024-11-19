West Bengal weather: Temperature dips across various places, Darjeeling coldest with 8.6 degree Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

As winter approaches, the temperature in various parts of West Bengal dipped below normal on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The IMD in its latest update for the state said that across the Gangetic plains and in the sub-Himalayan region, the weather will mostly remain dry.

Darjeeling coldest in hills, Purulia in plains

According to the met department, the lowest minimum temperature in the hills was recorded in Darjeeling at 8.6 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Purulia remained the coldest place in the plains. The temperature in Purulia was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Temperature in Kolkata

The state capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. It is nearly two notches below normal. As far as the maximum temperature is concerned, it stood at 27.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above average, IMD said.

Temperature in other cities

Among other places, Coochbehar recorded 15.7 degrees Celsius, Sriniketan was at 14.4 degrees Celsius, Jhargram at 14 degrees Celsius, Burdwan at 15.8 degrees Celsius, Katyani at 15 degrees Celsius, Malda at 20 degrees Celsius, Bashirhat at 20.2 degrees Celsius, Haldia at 18.1 degrees Celsius,Kharagpur at 16.5 degrees Celsius and Asansol at 16.8 degrees Celsius among others.

Similar conditions to prevail for few days

In terms of temperature drop, Purulia witnessed a dip of 5 degrees Celsius in mercury, followed by 4.6 degrees Celsius in Jharbam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Kalimpong and 2.9 in Darjeeling. The IMD has predicted that the day and night temperatures in the state are likely to remain more or less the same over the next few days owing to the prevailing dry weather.

