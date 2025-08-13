West Bengal weather: IMD predicts heavy rains till Friday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong to receive more showers West Bengal Weather Update: The IMD said many places in north Bengal, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri received heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning.

Kolkata:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains for West Bengal till Friday because of strong moisture incursion and an active monsoon trough and said Darjeeling, Kalimpong among other places will receive heavy rains.

Many places receive heavy rains since Tuesday

The IMD said many places in north Bengal, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri received heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning.

The development comes as a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal was formed and is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by Friday, but will not have any direct impact on West Bengal, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri to receive heavy rains

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday morning, it said.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in south Bengal till Friday morning, the bulletin said.

Alipurduar received the maximum rainfall

According to the IMD, Alipurduar received the maximum rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 210 mm, while Cooch Behar recorded 105-mm precipitation during the same period. Other places that received considerable amount of rain include Bagdogra (83 mm), Jalpaiguri (72 mm) and Raiganj (91 mm), it added.

(With inputs from PTI)