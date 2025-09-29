West Bengal weather: IMD predicts heavy rains till Oct 4 due to low pressure, advisory issued West Bengal weather: The IMD said the sea condition is likely to be rough and the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over the north and central Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts on these two days.

Kolkata:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rains for West Bengal from October 2-4 due to low pressure over bay of Bengal. The weather office also predicted squally winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph at some places during the period.

Check advisory

"The sea condition is likely to be rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over the north and central Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts on these two days," the IMD said in a bulletin.

West Bengal govt takes emergency measures

In the wake of these developments, the West Bengal government said it has taken emergency measures in the state.

One official told PTI that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued instructions to officials in this regard.

Mamata Banerjee closely monitoring situation

"Taking note of the situation, we have initiated comprehensive emergency measures. All departments concerned have been put on alert. The CM is closely monitoring the situation," the official said.

Control room set up for round-the-clock monitoring

The official said that the state administration has set up a control room, where a senior IAS officer will be stationed.

"Round-the-clock monitoring will be ensured. The control room will remain operational throughout the festive season from September 26 to October 7, October 20-24 and October 27-28," the official said.

It should be noted that at least 12 people lost their lives in the recent torrential rain and electrocution incidents in the metropolis and adjoining areas in West Bengal.