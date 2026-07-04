West Bengal weather: IMD predicts heavy rains as low pressure develops over Bay of Bengal

Kolkata:

The IMD on Saturday issued red alert and predicted heavy rains for West Bengal as low pressure developed over Bay of Bengal. The weather office said a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a deep depression, bringing extremely heavy rainfall in the southern parts of West Bengal over the weekend, prompting the local administration to initiate round-the-clock monitoring measures.

As the weather system moved closer to the West Bengal-Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department issued a red warning -- the highest level of colour-coded warning -- for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur district.

Orange alert issued for Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah

It also issued an orange alert for Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah, asking people to be prepared for severe weather, and warned that the situation could worsen on Sunday.

A senior state government official said district administrations have been instructed to be prepared to deal with any rain-related exigency. "Control rooms are functioning round the clock. Officials have been directed to monitor vulnerable and low-lying areas. Disaster management teams, civil defence personnel and emergency equipment have been kept ready. All departments concerned have been asked to respond promptly to incidents of waterlogging, uprooted trees and any disruption caused by heavy rain," the official said.

Low-pressure area likely to strengthen into deep depression

An IMD official said, "The low-pressure area is likely to strengthen into a deep depression before moving towards the West Bengal-Odisha coast. "Under its influence, south Bengal is expected to receive widespread rainfall with isolated spells of heavy to extremely heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls over the next few days," the official said.

The IMD said the weather situation could become more severe on Sunday, with South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for the remaining districts of south Bengal. The state capital witnessed overcast conditions on Saturday. An orange alert has been issued for the metropolis and its adjoining areas, forecasting heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50-60 kmph at some places.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in five Odisha districts as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked system, officials said.

The red warning has been issued for the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, and Sonepur. According to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD, "The well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts persists over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, 4th July, 2026.

It is very likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the next 3 days." "The districts with red warning are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places," Meteorology Centre, Bhubaneswar, Director, Manorama Mohanty said, adding that the rainfall activities are likely to continue in Odisha till July 7.

The Meteorology Centre, Bhubaneswar, said that the weather office has also issued an 'orange' warning (be prepared for action) for eight more districts. The districts for which 'orange' warning has been issued are Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

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