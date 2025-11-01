West Bengal: TMC accuses Suvendu Adhikari of BLO intimidation, flags threat to free and fair elections During ongoing BLO training for the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, participants raised concerns over administrative and security arrangements, lack of official documentation, and inadequate recognition of duty status.

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC), accusing West Bengal Assembly Opposition Leader Shubhendu Adhikari of intimidating booth-level officers (BLOs) ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The complaint, submitted by TMC state secretary and minister Arup Biswas, urges immediate action to ensure that no government employee involved in election duties faces threats.

TMC warns of threats to election integrity

In the complaint, Arup Biswas expressed serious concerns over the safety of officials tasked with safeguarding voter lists. He wrote, “All government officials entrusted with the protection of our voter lists are being threatened in a highly organised manner. If this issue is not addressed seriously, free and fair elections in West Bengal may not be possible.”

The TMC has demanded that the EC act promptly to protect officials and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

BLO training programme underway

The Election Commission has been conducting training for BLOs across West Bengal in preparation for the SIR, which begins on November 4 and will continue until December 4. Training sessions are being held in batches in various districts, including south Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha, covering constituencies such as Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Kasba, Jadavpur, Metiabruz, Behala Purba, and Behala Paschim.

As part of the SIR exercise, the EC has issued a 16-point guideline and introduced a new mobile application to streamline field operations. BLOs are provided with special kits and detailed instructions for voter verification and form-filling tasks.

BLOs raise concerns over security and documentation

Despite the training, a section of BLOs protested against administrative and security arrangements. Teachers deputed as BLOs have objected to being marked absent in school attendance registers during the training, insisting that their participation be officially recorded as “on duty.”

Participants also demanded central security cover for both training and fieldwork, warning they would abstain from duties unless adequate measures were implemented. Many reported that the forms issued during Saturday’s sessions lacked official certification, preventing them from providing proof of attendance to their respective departments.

At Nazrul Mancha, BLOs claimed, “The form we were given today does not mention any official reference to the BLO training. We cannot present this at our schools as proof of attendance. Earlier, proper documentation was provided. We demand similar certification for today as well.”

Similar protests were reported at the Sub-Divisional Office (SDO) in Durgapur, where BLOs raised grievances collectively.

EC responds to security concerns

Sources at the Election Commission confirmed that central security deployment will not be provided during the training period. The EC stated that the state administration is responsible for ensuring the safety of BLOs and rejected proposals to appoint additional BLOs for larger booths.

The ongoing protests highlight challenges in preparing for West Bengal’s upcoming electoral roll revision, raising concerns about the smooth execution of free and fair elections in the state.