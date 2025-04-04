West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: Mamata will go to jail, she must resign, says BJP Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Mamata Banerjee will be the second Chief Minister, after Haryana's O.P. Chautala, to face imprisonment over the teacher recruitment scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Supreme Court upheld a Calcutta High Court order that scrapped the recruitment of nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff in the state. The controversial recruitment process has been marred by allegations of corruption, leading to widespread political fallout.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar called for Banerjee's resignation, suggesting that the Chief Minister would follow in the footsteps of former Haryana Chief Minister O.P. Chautala in facing legal consequences over the recruitment scandal. "Mamata Banerjee will be the second CM to go to jail in the recruitment of teachers," Majumdar stated.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added that the full force of the law would descend on Mamata Banerjee if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. Patra asserted, "Mamata Banerjee has no right to stay in power now. If she has any sense of responsibility left, she should quit. She will definitely go to jail."

The controversy surrounds the recruitment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run and state-aided schools, which was annulled by the Supreme Court on Thursday. The apex court noted that the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had "intentionally" covered up lapses and illegalities in the appointments. The court’s decision followed a scathing critique of the recruitment process, with Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar calling out the state's handling of the issue.

Majumdar pointed out that while nearly 20,000 of the recruited candidates were genuinely selected, the remaining individuals were allegedly beneficiaries of a scam orchestrated by leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He demanded that the government compensate the legitimate employees, now dismissed along with others, through funds from the ruling party or the Chief Minister's relief fund, as they face uncertain futures.

Patra further criticised Banerjee's refusal to accept the verdict, noting that her reaction was a violation of legal norms. "If a district court had made such adverse comments against the Modi government, the leaders of the INDIA alliance would have cried 'murder of democracy,'" Patra said.

Majumdar also called for the arrest of the entire state Cabinet, alleging that it protected those involved in the recruitment corruption while abandoning genuine candidates. He cited the Calcutta High Court’s suggestion for the state government to identify and reinstate the legitimate recruits who were wrongfully terminated, urging the government to consider this legal route to rectify the situation.

The case has severely damaged the credibility of Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, according to BJP leaders. With the Supreme Court’s verdict, the fate of thousands of teachers and staffers in West Bengal hangs in the balance, and political tensions in the state are set to escalate in the coming days.

(PTI inputs)