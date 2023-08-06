West Bengal: State BJP plans major overhaul ahead of 2024 LS polls | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP supporters with party flag in their hands

Ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bengal BJP has decided to overhaul its district-level organisational in West Bengal. "At this moment, our party has 42 district organisation committees for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Nonetheless, in the overhauled cycle, we could have two organisation district committees for one Parliamentary constituency, and in selected cases, two organisation district committees may be converged into one," informed a member of the party’s state committee in West Bengal.

As of now, Darjeeling Lok Sabha is the main exemption where a single Lok Sabha comes under two organisation district committees specifically Darjeeling (plains) and Darjeeling (hills).

On the other hand, three Lok Sabha districts in the Murshidabad region, specifically Berhampore, Jangipur and Murshidabad are overseen by organisation district committees in particular Murshidabad (North) and Murshidabad (South) accordingly adjusting the numbers of Lok Sabha seats and organisation district committees.

He pointed out that in the previous district organisation committee system, BJP figured out how to build its count to 18 in 2019 from only two in 2014.

"This year, the central initiative has set an objective for the state board to double the figure to 36. The state committee is in concurrence with the central authority; heading off to someplace close to the objective won't be possible unless the district-level organisation is strengthened. So we have chosen to update the organisation district committees," the state committee member said.

In spite of declining to explain the specific boundaries of such an update, the state committee member said that presumably the member base under every organisation district committee and the performance of the committee concerned may be the game changers for overhauling.

“The final blueprint for such overhauling will be prepared by this month, and once the process is completed, the overhauled organisation district committees will be given their respective assignments keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

One significant task for the overhauled committees will be to sort out at least one mega community Durga Puja nearby under it during the approaching festive season.

