West Bengal: Snake found in mid-day meal in Birbhum, several children fall ill

In a shocking incident, a snake was allegedly found in a mid-day meal served at a school in West Bengal's Birbhum district, officials said on Tuesday. Several children who had consumed the meal had to be hospitalised.

Officials further said, around 30 students of a primary school in the Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them at mid-day meal on Monday.

Interestingly, a school staffer who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils. "We had to rush the children to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as they started vomiting," he said.

Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana told reporters that complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal.

"I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10," Jana said. All the children, barring one, have been discharged from hospital, the official said, adding, he is out of danger.

A police officer said the guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and vandalised his two-wheeler. The gherao was later lifted, he said.

