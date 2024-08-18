West Bengal: Six dead after SUV crashes into truck in Malda

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from a video showing the hospital in Malda

Six people were killed and one injured after an SUV rammed into a truck near Gour railway station in West Bengal's Malda district. Police on Sunday said they were travelling to Malda town from Kaliachak in the district.

The accident, which occurred around midnight on Saturday, took place on National Highway 12 when the vehicle was coming to Malda town. While five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they added.

National highway authorities and the police extracted the bodies from the badly damaged vehicle and sent two other injured to hospital, the officials said.

All those who died were residents of Alipur in Kaliachak block of Malda district, police said.

Ten dead in in road accident in Bulandshahr

In another tragic road accident, 10 people died in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Saturday. A head-on collision between a bus and a Max vehicle occurred in the Salempur police station area of Bulandshahr. The accident took place when the Max vehicle, carrying 25 passengers from Ghaziabad to Aligarh for Rakshabandhan celebrations, collided with a roadways bus.

(With PTI inputs)