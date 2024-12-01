Potato traders threaten strike as Bengal govt persists on supply restrictions to other states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The West Bengal potato traders threatened the govt to go on strike on Tuesday if the state government does not lift restrictions on selling to other states. Lalu Mukherjee, Progressive Potato Traders' Association secretary said, "We will go on strike from Tuesday if the government does not lift the restrictions."

Recently, the West Bengal govt re-imposed curbs on selling potatoes to neighbouring states to control the prices in the local markets. Currently, the potatoes are retailing at Rs 35-40 per kg in the local markets. After the state government's decision, police have intensified surveillance at inter-state borders to prevent the transportation of potatoes out of the state. This has led to several trucks being stranded at border crossings.

Mukherjee criticised the government's decision and said, "Such abrupt measures disrupt our business and cause huge losses as we fail to fulfil commitments." The traders and cold storage associations have blamed the Mamata government for failing to control prices in the local markets, attributing it to profiteering by intermediaries.

"Despite the wholesale price of potatoes in Kolkata being Rs 27 per kg, how is it retailing at Rs 35-40?" a trader questioned.

Potato supply restricted for Odisha, Jharkhand

It must be noted that the neighbouring states of Odisha and Jharkhand rely heavily on West Bengal for their potato supply. Following the restrictions, prices in these states have also gone up.

Hence, the potato has become the latest issue of altercation with the states. Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was playing politics over the supply of potatoes.

Meanwhile, a potato-laden truck was stopped at the interstate border with Jharkhand after which state CM Hemant Soren on Sunday directed chief secretary Alka Tiwari to deal with the matter. She has talked to the chief secretary over the phone and was assured that a committee will be formed to sort out the issue of potato supply.

(With inputs from PTI)