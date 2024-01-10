West Bengal Police unable to record ED officer's statement on assault during raid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel and others stand near a vehicle that was allegedly damaged by the supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh during a raid by ED officials at his residence in North 24 Parganas district.

The West Bengal police faced hindrances on Wednesday as they were unable to record the statement of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer concerning the mob attack on ED officials during a raid on January 5. The state police team visited the ED office to obtain the statement from the deputy director, who filed a complaint regarding the attack during a search at Trinamool Congress leader Sahajahan Sheikh's premises in Sandeshkhali.

The officer leading the police team stated that they couldn't speak to the ED deputy director as he was reportedly "occupied." This marked the second visit by the police team, and despite three notices sent to the ED, they were unable to connect with the complainant regarding the Sandeshkhali incident.

The ED had reported injuries to three officials and the alleged theft of their mobile phones, laptops, and wallets during the raid, which was related to a ration distribution scam. Sahajahan Sheikh, the TMC leader associated with the incident, is currently absconding, prompting the ED to issue a look-out circular against him.

A separate incident involved another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, where a second agency team was attacked and their vehicle damaged during Adhya's arrest in Bongaon on the same day. Acting Director of the ED, Rahul Navin, visited Kolkata on Tuesday to assess the situation following these attacks.

In response, the ED has filed a complaint at the Nazat police station concerning the assault. Additionally, separate complaints have been registered by the family of the accused TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh and the state police against the central probe agency.

