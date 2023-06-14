Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Clashes erupt between TMC, ISF Workers in Bhangar over panchayat polls

Another clash broke out between leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal on the fourth day of the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

During the brawl that took place at Bhangar in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal between the ruling TMC and the ISF, a number of cars were damaged, and bombs were thrown in the presence of the police.

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) claimed earlier on Tuesday that members of their party who went to submit nominations for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections were attacked by TMC goons.

He stated, "When our party workers went to file nominations, they were beaten up by TMC goons."

Our party members were attacked by TMC goons: ISF

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA stated, when asked about the security situation in Bengal, that the opposition is being beaten everywhere in the state in preparation for the upcoming panchayat elections.

He added that each booth should have a special observer appointed by the Election Commission and that the local administration and police should provide security.

"In West Bengal, the Opposition is being beaten up everywhere. So every place has become sensitive," he stated, as quoted by ANI, urging central forces to ensure Bengal's security.

"State police is not sufficient in ensuring everyone's security. People will not come out to vote if such a condition prevails," he warned.

Despite being the third-largest party in the state, Siddique also claimed that his party was not invited to the all-party meeting called by the Election Commission.

"No one invited us to the all-party meeting called by the EC though we are the third largest party. We will take this up legally," he concluded.

