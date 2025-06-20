West Bengal: Nine killed in tragic collision between SUV and truck in Purulia Nine people were killed in a tragic head-on collision between an SUV and a speeding truck in Purulia, West Bengal, while returning from a wedding.

Kolkata:

In a tragic accident that has shocked the region, nine people lost their lives early Friday morning in a devastating road crash in West Bengal’s Purulia district. The collision occurred on National Highway 18 near Namshol, under the jurisdiction of Balarampur police station.

Victims were returning from wedding celebration

All the victims were reportedly returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. They hailed from Adabana village in the Barabazar police station area of Purulia and were travelling to Tilaitand in the Nimdih police station area of Jharkhand. The ill-fated vehicle, a Bolero SUV, collided head-on with a speeding trailer truck coming from the opposite direction.

Impact so severe, vehicle mangled beyond recognition

The collision was so intense that the SUV was completely crushed. Residents and emergency responders arrived at the scene immediately and tried to rescue the passengers. Despite efforts, all nine individuals were declared dead on arrival at a nearby primary health centre.

A local eyewitness described the scene as horrifying: “The impact was massive. We tried to help, but the damage was too severe.”

Police launch investigation, overspeeding suspected

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purulia confirmed the incident and stated that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. Preliminary findings point to overspeeding and driver negligence as possible reasons behind the tragedy.

Forensic teams are also examining the wreckage to piece together the sequence of events.

Grief sweeps across villages

The victims’ home villages have been plunged into mourning. What was meant to be a joyful family occasion has turned into an unimaginable tragedy. Authorities are working closely with the bereaved families to assist in the identification of the bodies and funeral arrangements.

State sees rise in road accidents

This fatal crash in Purulia is the latest in a string of tragic road accidents that have plagued West Bengal in recent days. In North 24 Parganas’ Haroa, two young men lost their lives when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on during an alleged street race on Eid, turning the festive mood into grief. In another horrifying incident in Birbhum’s Suri, a man was crushed to death under the wheels of a container truck right in front of his wife, triggering widespread public outrage. The aftermath of these accidents led to spontaneous road blockades in areas like Suri and Haroa, prompting police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse angry crowds. These back-to-back incidents have raised serious concerns over road safety, reckless driving, and the enforcement of traffic laws in the state.